EPHRATA - Grant County Auditor Michele Jaderlund is warning residents of a letter incorrectly sent on Aug. 4 by the state Department of Licensing notifying vehicle owners that their personalized license plates were canceled.
Thousands of vehicle owners across the state are receiving the letters. The letters concern personalized plates that were transferred to another vehicle, according to Jaderlund.
Jaderlund says vehicle owners should ignore the letter if it is dated Aug. 4, 2021.
“Our staff recognizes the distress this is causing vehicle owners,” Jaderlund said.
The state Department of Licensing is reviewing how the error occurred.