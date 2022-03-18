ROYAL CITY - Grant County commissioners have approved an emergency declaration after overnight breaks in an irrigation canal washed away a section of Frenchman Hills Road.
The emergency declaration, which came at the recommendation of sheriff’s office emergency management and public works, is a step in the disaster recovery process and allows the county to forgo the typically bidding process to begin repairs to the road.
The canal, operated by the Quincy Columbia Irrigation District, failed overnight, with at least two breaks in the canal reported. The canal water carved a path through the land below the canal and caused significant damage to Frenchman Hills Road. The water also damaged power lines and caused a power outage to 262 PUD customers in the area.
Sheriff’s office emergency management personnel say there is no known time for when the section of Frenchman Hills Road will reopen.
No injuries were reported and there has been no reports of damage to nearby homes or structures.