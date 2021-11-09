MOSES LAKE - Grant County Fire District 5 has been awarded a nearly $900,000 grant to purchase a new aerial fire truck.
The $877,523 grant was awarded through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants Program. Fire District’s 5 grant was the largest for vehicle acquisition given out in Washington and in the top three in the country, according to Capt. Travis Svilar.
The fire district was notified they were approved for the grant in August. The district is working with a vendor to provide a new 2022 aerial truck, expected to be delivered toward the end of next year.
“In 1969-1970, the fire district bought its first brand new fire truck for approximately $75,000 and since then the fire district has always purchased used fire trucks and refurbished them to our standards,” Svilar stated. “The fire district is very excited to be able to purchase a brand new fire truck with a small cost to our taxpayers, 5% match is required and based on the grant funding match portion, would be roughly $44,000. The fire district has always been good about being financially responsible about our taxpayers money and with this opportunity to provide our taxpayers and the community with a brand new fire truck at minimal cost is very rewarding.”
Grant County Fire District 5 has secured more than $1.7 million in grant funding through the FEMA program over the last two years. A grant in 2020 allowed the district to replace its air packs.
“I would like to thank our Fire Chief Dan Smith and our board of commissioners for completely supportably me through this process,” Svilar added.
Fire district representatives will fly to Nebraska next month to finalize the specifications and details for the new truck.