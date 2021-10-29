MOSES LAKE - Grant County Fire District 5 is one of 23 recipients in the state to receive Gesa Credit Union’s Local Heroes Grant Award.
The Moses Lake-area fire district is receiving $5,000 in grant funding, according to Battalion Chief Bob Horst. The district plans to use the funds to purchase Striker TrueCPR coaching devices to be used in combination with high performance CPR. The devices will be on apparatus in areas of high medical call volume.
“We are so happy to have been selected by Gesa for this grant,” Horst added. “These devices will be great tools for us to aid in the delivery of high performance CPR to our patients when it’s needed most.”
Gesa Credit Union’s Local Heroes Grant Program provides grants to organizations supporting firefighters, law enforcement, teachers and veterans in Washington.
Grant County Fire District 7 in Soap Lake also received a $5,000 grant through Gesa’s program.