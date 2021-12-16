SOAP LAKE - Grant County Fire District 7 has received a grant from the Paul Lauzier Foundation to replace outdated equipment.
The grant will allow the fire district to purchase new Motorola pagers. First responders on the volunteer fire department utilize the pagers to receive notifications of emergency 911 calls and information about each incident in the Soap Lake community and surrounding areas, according to the fire district.
The new pagers will replace equipment that is more than 20 years old and in various stages of operability. District officials say the new pagers are also more reliable, stay charged longer and provide clearer communications.
“Grant County Fire District 7 is very grateful to the Paul Lauzier Foundation for their charitable giving and for their support of the Soap Lake community,” fire district 7 stated.
The Paul Lauzier Foundation, based in Ephrata, has provided nearly $13 million in grants toward community projects, youth programs and other services over the past two decades.