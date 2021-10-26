SOAP LAKE - Grant County Fire District 7 has been chosen as a recipient of Gesa Credit Union’s Local Heroes Grant Award.
The fire district based in Soap Lake is receiving $5,000 in funding. The district plans to use the funds to purchase personal protective equipment to be used during firefighting and rescue operations, according to Chief Kirk Sheppard.
“Keeping our PPE up-to-date is vital for ensuring the safety of our firefighters,” Sheppard said. “We greatly appreciate Gesa Credit Union’s contribution to our mission.”
Fire district 7 is one of 23 recipients of the Gesa grant in Washington state. The grants are awarded to various groups, including firefighters, law enforcement, teachers and veterans.
“Gesa recognizes and appreciates our local heroes who serve our communities across Washington state,” said Richard Waddle, executive vice president of Gesa Credit Union. “We’re thrilled to honor the invaluable work that Grant County Fire District 7 has done, and we thank them for the selfless efforts in serving our communities.”