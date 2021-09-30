MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District is partnering with Medical Teams International to offer COVID-19 vaccines and testing each Saturday in October.
Free virus testing as well as the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday at the health district, located at 1038 West Ivy Street in Moses Lake. Booster Pfizer shots will not be offered at the Oct. 4 event, according to the health district.
“We are exited to partner with Medical Teams International to offer vaccinations, as well as COVID testing,” said Theresa Adkinson, the health district’s administrator. “With our pharmacies, clinics and hospitals hitting capacity on vaccines and testing, we hope these services will provide some relief for them, as well as our community.”
The health district is working with other partners to offer testing and vaccinations at other locations in the future.
There is no cost for the vaccines or testing and no insurance is required.
According to the state Department of Health, about 55.5 percent of Grant County residents ages 12 and up are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19. As of Sept. 27, close to 70 percent of Washington’s population age 12 and up are fully vaccinated.