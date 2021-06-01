MOSES LAKE - Grant County Health Officer Dr. Alex Brzezny is recommending residents, including those fully vaccinated against COVID-19, to continue to wear masks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently issued new guidance relaxing the use of masks and social distancing for fully-vaccinated residents. In spite of the guidance, Brzezny and the health district are recommending masks be worn by all Grant County residents for at least the next four weeks. This includes all indoor and outdoor places where social distancing is not possible.
The health district says the vaccination rates in the county remain low — about 30 percent of Grant County residents are fully vaccinated, well below the state average. The health district also says the majority of COVID-19 cases happening now are unvaccinated residents and while the COVID-19 rate is dropping, is remains above 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks.
“Considering our current COVID indicators and the pandemic’s behavior in Grant County, it is prudent to continue masking,” health district officials stated. “We trust that our residents and visitors continue masking and vaccinating. Improving vaccination rates will make removing restrictions and recommendations about masking easier.”
The health district plans to provide weekly guidance for mask recommendations.