EPHRATA — Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones has filed a grievance to the Washington State Bar Association against Tim Rasmussen, the special prosecutor who was critical of Jones’ handling of an internal investigation.
In a grievance filed last month, Jones filed a complaint against Rasmussen, prosecutor for Stevens County, for “unethical behavior and actions taken outside the scope of his official duties.” Rasmussen was selected by Grant County as the special prosecutor in the internal investigation of Chief Deputy Ken Jones, the sheriff’s brother, into complaints of leave and timecard discrepancies related to off-duty employment.
Sheriff Jones said Monday that Chief Deputy Jones and Undersheriff Ryan Rectenwald have also filed grievances against Rasmussen
Chief Deputy Jones has since retired from the sheriff’s office after a 29-year career in law enforcement. Sheriff Jones is set to retire July 1.
The internal investigation, completed by Wenatchee police, determined there was no indications or intent by Chief Deputy Jones to defraud the county or the sheriff’s office. The internal investigation did find there were several events involving Chief Deputy Jones working with Seattle’s Finest, a security company, that were potentially in violation of sheriff’s office policies. The investigation showed Jones improperly documented and was compensated for at least 26.5 hours with the sheriff’s office during times he was working for Seattle’s Finest.
Rasmussen, in a letter to Grant County Prosecutor Kevin McCrae, stated there was a “serious breakdown of accountability” within the sheriff’s office and how the internal investigation was handled. Rasmussen declined to pursue prosecution, stating any successful prosecutor was impeded due to the sheriff’s approval of his brother’s behavior and “the lack of policies to prevent this from happening.”
“There are many potential areas to consider for prosecution,” Rasmussen wrote. “State crimes such as misconduct, fraud, theft, and even federal crimes such as the failure to provide honest services are implicated and could form the basis for prosecutor…the policies of the administration of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office allowed this problem to exist and stand as the main impediment to successful prosecution.”
In his letter to the bar association, Sheriff Jones claims Rasmussen “took an unethical approach to this summary and an opportunity to attack my character and integrity…”
“This was without a doubt a politically motivated referral letter to do nothing but dis-credit myself, Ken Jones, and Ryan Rectenwald,” Jones wrote. “It is a shame that an officer of the court, and an elected prosecutor can spread such vicious non-truthful statements and potentially get away with it. Mr. Rasmussen should have more integrity than that and should be ashamed of himself. I truly hope that the Office of Disciplinary Council with the Washington State Bar Association will see this as an attack on us that was well outside the scope of his duties as a special prosecutor and that immediate disciplinary action be taken against Tim Rasmussen for his unbecoming and unethical conduct.”
The internal investigation stemmed from a complaint brought to former Chief Deputy Dustin Canfield, who then took the complaints to the sheriff in May. Canfield noted there was an ongoing conversation within the sheriff’s office that deputies couldn’t get work done because “Chief Jones is at Seattle’s Finest instead of at GCSO.”
Sheriff Jones initially reviewed the complaints and determined the investigation did not need to move forward any further.
“This led to the sheriff having several ‘closed door’ meetings with some of the command staff regarding the complaints,” Rasmussen added. “At one of the meetings, the sheriff is reported to have said that they needed to ‘defend’ Chief Jones and to ‘quash anything that comes up’ about it.” Canfield also reported a similar statement from the sheriff during one closed door meeting.
Chief Deputies Canfield and Darrik Gregg resigned from the sheriff’s office over the handling of the investigation. Lt. Dean Hallatt also resigned around the same time. Gregg stated there were “…too many closed doors” within the sheriff’s office. The three resigned before the sheriff’s office opened an internal investigation conducted by an outside agency.
The investigation was then handed over the Wenatchee police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld. The investigation was reviewed by Rasmussen, which led to his letter criticizing the sheriff’s office.
“Mr. Rasmussen’s only job as a special deputy prosecutor, was to review and write a complete brief based on the reports,” Sheriff Jones wrote. “Rather he personally attacked my profession and integrity with his opinions and mistruths.”
“In conclusion, the most egregious and unethical act by Mr. Rasmussen was actively seeking out to local media outlets to continue to give soundbites, add negative slander about me and boast push his statements that he knows would have negative consequences for me,” Jones continued. “I have never seen or heard of this in my entire career. I have served as the elected Sheriff in Grant County for nearly 12 years with 30 years in law enforcement. In part, because of the unethical and hateful tone of Mr. Rasmussen’s letter, I have chose not to run for re-election for a fourth term.”