EPHRATA - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says an internal investigation shows Chief Deputy Ken Jones has been cleared of any wrongdoing after allegations of leave and timecard discrepancies related to off-duty work.
An internal investigation was completed by Wenatchee Police Commander Edgar Reinfeld at the request of Sheriff Tom Jones.
Grant County Undersheriff Ryan Rectenwald, the sheriff’s office’s hearing officer, made the determination that Jones had been exonerated of wrongdoing after reviewing the results of the internal investigation. A pre-determination meeting was held last week.
Sheriff Tom Jones also approved of Rectenwald’s decision and now considers the investigation closed.
“Commander Reinfeld’s report also noted some flaws inherent in the current timekeeping process and software used by exempt employees, including Chief Deputy Ken Jones, and he recommended policy and/or operational changes that could help provide clarity to sheriff’s office staff to prevent similar concerns in the future,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Sheriff Jones is committed to implementing changes that strengthen the Grant County Sheriff’s Office’s commitment to the agency’s value of professionalism, integrity, and accountability.”
According to previous information disclosed to IFIBER ONE News, the sheriff had received a complaint of possible discrepancies involving Chief Deputy Jones. The complaint was initially reviewed by the sheriff and payroll staff and Sheriff Jones said at the time he felt there was no reason to move forward. Sheriff Jones later opened an internal investigation after consulting with the county’s legal department.
Former Chief Deputies Dustin Canfield and Darrik Gregg both resigned over the sheriff’s initial handling of the investigation. Canfield, in his resignation letter stated he resigned due to the handling of “a very unfortunate series of events.”
iFIBER One News has requested a copy of the internal investigation report completed by Wenatchee police.