MOSES LAKE - The health district on Tuesday reported another 28 COVID-19 cases in Grant County.
The cases include residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy and Royal City, according to the health district.
Of the now 8,338 confirmed cases, 17 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized — up three from Monday — and 7,067 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 105 with four additional deaths pending death certificate review.
The health district on Tuesday also reported a continued decline in the rate of new cases over the past two weeks. Grant County is at 492 cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days. The rate of new cases has been decreasing since mid-January.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 54
- Ephrata: 755
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 27
- Mattawa: 925
- Moses Lake: 3,564
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 141
- Quincy: 1,698
- Royal City: 538
- Soap Lake: 203
- Warden: 404
- Wilson Creek: 21