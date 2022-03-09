EPHRATA - Grant County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Joe Kriete has announced his candidacy for Grant County sheriff.
Kriete announced his decision to run Tuesday night.
Kriete was born and raised in Ephrata and graduated from Ephrata High School in 1990. After college, he became a reserve deputy for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office 29 years ago and was then hired on as a full-time deputy.
With the sheriff’s office, Kriete as served as a patrol deputy, major crimes unit detective, patrol sergeant, motor unit sergeant and 10 years as a chief deputy of Corrections. He recently took over the role of chief deputy of Investigations.
“I am fortunate to have successfully served ‘hands on’ in almost every area of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in my 29-year career,” Kriete said. "This has provided me a thorough and working understanding of the entire operations of the sheriff’s office in not only leadership but also budgeting. Throughout my career I have dreamed of and prepared myself to serve as the Grant County sheriff.”
Kriete is certified and has served as an emergency vehicle operations course instruction, traffic collision investigations instructor, motor officer instructor, forensic child interview specialist, forensic mapper, medico-legal death investigator, first level supervisor, certified middle manager and certified executive level leader.
Kriete joins former Mattawa police Chief Joe Harris as a candidate for sheriff following the decision by current Sheriff Tom Jones to not seek re-election in the November general election.