EPHRATA — Grant County Chief Deputy Ken Jones is retiring from the sheriff’s office after 19 years.
Jones, brother of Sheriff Tom Jones, has worked in law enforcement for 29 years. He has served as a chief deputy for 11 of the 19 years with the sheriff’s office.
“I know that this was not a light decision for him or his family, but they are excited for the next chapter of life,” Tom Jones stated. “Merle has spent 29 years in this respectable profession and has done so with extreme class, integrity and honor.”
Over his career, Ken Jones has served as a tactical response team member and commander, firearms instructor, honor guard member, motor operator, patrol corporal and sergeant, field operations chief deputy, fleet manager, K9 manager and accreditation manager.
“This retirement is bittersweet because few people in this profession can say they had the opportunity of the lifetime to work with their brother for 25 years side by side for most of it,” Sheriff Jones added. “We have experienced a lifetime of sketchy calls together and all while providing part of an experienced leadership team to the sheriff’s office for the past 11 years.”
Sheriff Tom Jones previously announced he would not seek another term as sheriff.