EPHRATA — Grant County Commissioners have appointed Undersheriff Ryan Rectenwald to serve as interim sheriff following the retirement of Sheriff Tom Jones.
The appointment was approved by commissioners on Tuesday afternoon. The Grant County Republican Party was not expected to complete the process of providing three candidates to county commissioners for an appointment until early August. Jones is set to retire July 1 after 30 years in law enforcement. He was first elected sheriff in 2010 and was re-elected in 2014 and 2018.
Rectenwald, who has served as undersheriff since 2018, will begin his sheriff duties on July 1 and serve the remainder of Jones’ term. Rectenwald first joined the sheriff’s office as a corrections deputy in 1996 before joining the Ephrata Police Department. He rejoined the sheriff’s office in 2003.
Three candidates are running to replace Jones: current sheriff’s office Chief Deputy Joey Kriete, former Mattawa police Chief Joe Harris and Moses Lake-area farmer James Baker. The three will face off in the primary election in August, with the top two vote-getters moving on to the November general election.