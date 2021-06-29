EPHRATA - Grant County commissioners say as of Tuesday, they will not be issuing a ban on fireworks unless conditions worsen.
Triple digit temperatures are expected across Grant County through at least July 4. Ephrata hit an all-time high of 116 on Tuesday.
“Grant County code allows for an emergency ban on the sale and discharge of fireworks,” commissioners stated. “We have reached out to the local fire districts and as of Tuesday, June 29 we are not implementing a ban. If conditions worsen (fires, wind, depleted firefighters) a ban on the discharge of fireworks will likely happen.”
Commissioners are urging residents to exercise extreme caution with fireworks and other possible ignition sources as fire danger in the county is listed as “very high,”
“We strongly recommend holding fireworks until New Year’s,” commissioners added. "If fireworks are displayed, please be mindful of dry tinder and keep water handy. We don’t want a ‘privilege’ to lead to the loss of someone’s home or property.”