EPHRATA - Following a state Supreme Court ruling that decriminalized simple drug possession, Grant County commissioners have adopted an ordinance again making drug possession illegal in the county.
Per the ordinance, it remains unlawful for any person to knowingly possess a controlled substance. Violation of the ordinance is a gross misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison and a $5,000 fine.
“The State Supreme Court made a decision that was not in the best interest of Washington state or individual counties,” Sheriff Tom Jones said. “With the legislature failing to act, I am proud of our Grant County Commissioners for seeing the importance to still make possession of narcotics illegal by passing a county ordinance and we will continue to battle the narcotics epidemic.”
The Washington Supreme Court in February struck down the state’s felony drug possession law because — unlike the laws of every other state — it did not require prosecutors to prove someone knowingly or intentionally possessed drugs.
Grant County has already been designated a high intensity drug trafficking area, allowing for more resources to combat the problem.
“This ordinance is necessary for the immediate preservation of the public pease, health, or safety and citizens of the Country and takes effect immediately upon passage by the Board of County Commissioners,” the ordinance states.
The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) have interpreted the Supreme Court ruling as law enforcement is no longer “authorized to conduct a criminal investigation, effect an arrest, seek a search warrant, or take any other law enforcement action for simple possession of controlled substances…”
The ruling came in the case of a Spokane woman who had received a pair of jeans from a friend that had a small bag of methamphetamine in a pocket.
Five justices, led by Justice Sheryl Gordon McCloud, said the state law was unconstitutional because it criminalized her passive, unknowing conduct, in violation of her due process protections. A letter carrier who unwittingly delivers a package of drugs, someone whose roommate hides drugs in a common living area, and someone who picks up the wrong bag at an airport could all be convicted under the law, she noted.
The court majority stressed that it was not revoking the Legislature's authority to criminalize other acts without proof of intent. The difference, it said, is that lawmakers may not criminalize unknowing, passive conduct — essentially, someone can't commit a crime by doing nothing.
Following the Supreme Court ruling, the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office in an email to law enforcement agencies said the office is working to remove any arrest warrants for simple drug possession. Inmates held on simple drug possession charges were also released. Prosecutors stated the court ruling does not change the crimes of drug delivery, possession with intent to deliver or intent to manufacture.