You know someone has talent when they can make music industry icons Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson 'move' to your music. Allen Stone, son of current Grant County Commissioner Danny Stone, managed exactly that on Monday during the airing of NBC’s American Song Contest semifinal.
Stone has been a rising star in the mainstream music business for over a decade after the release of his self-titled album Allen Stone in 2011. With a voice, reminiscent of Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye, Stone’s music is described as R&B, Soul, and blue-eyed soul.
After the release of his album 2011, Stone has performed on Conan, Jimmy Kimmel, Ellen and others shows. He also had a song featured on the Netflix series Dear White People and has participated in numerous reality show music competitions.
On Monday, during the airing of the American Song Contest semifinal on NBC, Stone performed his new single, ‘A Bit of Both.’
"I wrote it after becoming a father," Stone said about the track during the American Song Contest broadcast. "It totally rocks your perspective of the world and of other humans. There's no all good, there's no all bad. It's the amalgamation of joys and sorrows. Because that's what we are, everything combined."
During his performance, one of the cameras had a shot of the show’s hosts, legendary rapper Snoop Dogg dancing and with pop music icon Kelly Clarkson grooving by his side. Afterwards, a large panel of judges comprised of music industry experts picked Stone as the winner among five semi-finalists.
“I’m excited to be representing my home state and I love the fact that this show is about the original songs being presented,” Allen Stone told iFIBER ONE News.
Stone will now advance to the Grand Final on May 9 where he’ll face off with 10 other acts for the overall win of the show.
Allen’s dad, Danny Stone of Almira, says he’s proud of his son.
“Proud of him, and proud of the person he’s become,” Danny told iFIBER ONE News. Stone also said, “It’s very interesting being in that kind of environment at Universal Studios. I would think he would be very nervous but he did a great job and it was an honor for Sandy (Allen’s mother) & I to be invited to be with him and his wife that night." "There are incredibly talented people involved in this contest and for his song to once again be the number one selection of the jury on the first night of the semifinals was great. This contest is actually about original songs and he’s been an exceptional songwriter, in my opinion, from his teenage years. The top 10 songs from the two semifinal shows will go on to the finals,” Stone remarked.