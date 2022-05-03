WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Grant County Conservation District is seeking more than $3 million in federal funding to help fight toxic green algae in Moses Lake.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-WA, submitted a request to the House Committee on Appropriations for the $3,147,900 project.
If the funding is approved, the conservation district plans to implement in-lake management to improve water quality and reduce harmful algae blooms in the lake.
“Moses Lake has experienced poor water quality dating back to the 1960s,” a press release from Newhouse states. “In recent years, as documents by various studies and the news media, Moses Lake has suffered from harmful algal blooms. These blooms further degrade water quality, produce toxins that are a health risk to humans, wildlife, and plant communities, and have negative impacts on recreation, property values and the local economy.”
The project is designed to significantly improve the water quality in the Rocky Ford Arm of Moses Lake.
“Implementation of the project would result in immediate and substantial water quality improvements, including reduced harmful algal blooms, decreased risk associated with harmful algal blooms, enhancement of wetlands and other plant communities, improvement in the recreation economy of the Columbia Basin, and positively benefit local property values on and near the lake,” the press release states.
The proposed project includes phosphorus sequestration technology that would be utilized in the inflow area of Rocky Ford Creek to reduce external phosphorus loading by 2,000-plus pounds per year. Lanthanum-modified bentonite clay and other technologies would be used in deeper areas to prevent the release of phosphorus. Additional monitoring would also be completed to monitor the impacts of the project and to provide data to guide additional restoration in the future.