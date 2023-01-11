EPHRATA — Juvenile offenders in Grant County will be sent to the juvenile detention facility in Chelan County beginning in March.
Commissioners in both counties have approved an agreement for Grant County to use the facility in Wenatchee starting March 1.
Grant County had housed juvenile offenders at its own facility until 2018 when it contracted with the Martin Hall Juvenile Detention Facility in Medical Lake in 2018. Grant County also closed its detention facility the same year.
Under the new agreement, Grant County will pay Chelan County a minimum of about $221,000 in 2023 for use of the facility, transportation, medical care and school services, $278,200 in 2024 and $292,100 in 2025.
The Chelan County facility can house a maximum of 50 juvenile inmates but it typically well below that number.
“We’ve got a great juvenile facility that will help (Grant County) save some dollars in the years ahead and we’ll be able to receive some additional funding to help stand up and utilize a state-of-the-art facility that we currently have,” Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay told Newsradio 560 KPQ.