MOSES LAKE - A large showing of people opposed to mask mandates spanned between Moses Lake and George last Saturday.
Known as the Freedom Ride and Rally, the event started with a convoy of motor vehicles traveling along Frontage Road, parallel to I-90 from Moses Lake to Dodson Road in rural Moses Lake from the east and from the weigh station in George to Dodson Road from the west.
“Weber Farms had 9 tractors and I drove my car with the large flag. We met at the scale in George where approx 5 semi’s, several pick ups with trailers, cars, side by sides and one dirt bike paraded down the frontage rd to Dodson Road where the freedom Rally took place,” Lorna Marion wrote in a message to iFIBER ONE News on Monday.
According to Lorna, the rally portion of the event was held in a bean field next to the Chuck Yarbro auctioneer lot just north of the I-90/Dodson Road interchange at around noon.
The event was organized and lead by Leah Johnson, Ria Meulman and Edward Meulman of Ephrata.
"My main goal was to come together as Americans, not as one side or another, and use our freedom of speech to peacefully voice our frustrations and fears as we see those freedoms potentially slipping away. This is not the freedom our forefathers fought for! We must protect our freedoms at all costs," Johnson told iFIBER ONE News.
It event was one of many similar rallies happening across the country following the massive anti-mask mandate rally in Ottawa, Canada.
Congressional candidate Loren Culp delivered a keynote speech at the rally. It was one of several Culp has spoken at across the state.
During his speech, Culp denounced what he referred to as a tyrannical style of leadership in government at both the state and federal level.
At least 150 people attended Saturday's rally.