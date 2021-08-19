The increase in coronavirus cases keep climbing in north central Washington.
According to the latest metrics, the case rate in Grant County was 872 per 100,000. From Wednesday, Aug. 11 to Wednesday, Aug. 18, the case rate climbed by 293. 76 new coronavirus cases were tallied on Wednesday, Aug. 18 in Grant County.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District reported a case rate of 715.5 per 100,000 as of Aug. 16; that's up significantly from the data recorded on Aug. 9. 129 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Aug. 17 for Chelan and Douglas counties combined.