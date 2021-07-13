EPHRATA - North central Washington’s heat-induced death toll could climb to 7 within the next two weeks as experts investigate the death of two people in Grant County.
Since iFIBER ONE News’s last heat-related death story, Okanogan County added another casualty to its new death total of 4. Douglas County has confirmed 1 heat-caused death so far.
On Tuesday night, iFIBER ONE News spoke to Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison who says the death of two males who died during the height of the heat wave two weeks ago are being investigated. Morrison says it’s probable that the two individuals died due to the extreme elements.
Morrison says both bodies were found outside; one was a 53-year-old male who was found in the Ephrata area and the other was a 69-year-old man who was in Moses Lake.
Morrison says his office won’t officially confirm that the deaths were heat-related until they get the results of the pathology and toxicology reports.
The final determination on how the two died should be made within the next two weeks.