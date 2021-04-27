MOSES LAKE - The health district reported another 23 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday in Grant County.
The cases include residents of Ephrata, Moses Lake, Quincy, Soap Lake and Wilson Creek, according to the health district.
Grant County is at 9,863 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
There are currently 10 Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus and 9,103 cases listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 120 with four additional deaths pending death certificate review.
As of Tuesday, Grant County is at 317 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks, well above the 200 cases per 100,000 residents metric used to remain in Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 59
- Ephrata: 937
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 38
- Mattawa: 995
- Moses Lake: 4,489
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 150
- Quincy: 1,855
- Royal City: 601
- Soap Lake: 249
- Warden: 455
- Wilson Creek: 24