MOSES LAKE - The health district is reporting another 50 COVID-19 cases since Friday in Grant County.
The weekend cases include residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Soap Lake and Warden, according to the health district.
Grant County is at 9,683 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
There are currently 12 Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 115 with seven additional deaths pending death certificate review.
Grant County’s case rate has bumped up above 200 per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks. The county is currently at 227 cases per 100,000 residents.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 57
- Ephrata: 910
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 36
- Mattawa: 988
- Moses Lake: 4,373
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 149
- Quincy: 1,844
- Royal City: 598
- Soap Lake: 247
- Warden: 447
- Wilson Creek: 23