MOSES LAKE — A family that was recently the victim of a theft were surprised on Sunday with a gift thanks to a Grant County sheriff’s deputy.
Burglars had recently stolen two electric bikes from a garage of a Larson community home. The family told deputies the loss of the two bikes would have a major impact.
Deputy Zane Bundy decided to go above and beyond for the family.
“Deputy Bundy, with his heart strings pulled, passed the hat to all GCSO members, raising enough money to buy two new bikes for the kids,” the sheriff’s office stated.
Bundy and Deputy Luis Jimenez delivered the new bikes to the family on Sunday.