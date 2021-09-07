MOSES LAKE - The word ‘normalcy’ should have been a part of the Grant County Fair’s slogan this year; it's what attendees craved, according to event overseers.
Grant County Fairgrounds Executive Director Jim McKiernan says 72,000 people attended the fair over a five-day period; that equated to a 47% increase in attendance from 2019. McKiernan says 2021 attendance numbers were the most ever seen in the fair’s 110-year history.
McKiernan wasn’t able to confirm if the 47% increase of people who went to the fair equated to a 47% increase in overall revenue. Though, McKiernan did disclose that food vendors reported revenue increases of 40% to 60% from 2019; a part of that revenue is allocated back to the fair as commissions.
iFIBER ONE News asked McKiernan about coronavirus cases stemming from the fair. On Tuesday morning, McKiernan says he heard from Grant County Commissioners, who were informed by the health district, that only 40 coronavirus cases have stemmed from the fair, so far. McKiernan says that number is nominal despite the exceptional attendance.
“We didn’t feel that the fair was a ‘super-spreader,’” McKiernan told iFIBER ONE News.
McKiernan says numbers were low because the event was primarily outside, masks were provided and more hand-washing stations were available.
The 2021 Grant County Fair began Aug. 17 and last through Aug. 21.