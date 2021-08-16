MOSES LAKE - Grant County Fair Director Jim McKiernan reminded the public about the start of the fair, set to happen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
In his message, McKiernan cautioned the public about COVID-19. McKiernan says he does not want the Grant County Fair to be a ‘super-spreader’ event and advised anyone concerned about contracting coronavirus to stay at home.
Based on what he learned about fairs happening elsewhere, the attendance has reportedly been 30%-40% larger than usual.
“We’re expecting it to be packed,” McKiernan said in his video on the Grant County Fairgrounds Facebook page.
McKiernan says the fair is advising patrons to wear masks indoors and only wear masks outdoors if you’re in close contact with people outside of your party; McKiernan made the point that people may want to put on a mask at the fair’s live music concerts.
McKiernan says masks and hand sanitizer will be provided at the entrance into the fair.
The 2021 Grant County Fair begins Aug. 17 and runs through Aug. 21.