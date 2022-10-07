QUINCY — Grant County Fire District 3 in Quincy is hosting an open house on Tuesday as part of National Fire Prevention Week.
The open house is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the station located at 1201 Central Ave. S. in Quincy.
The event includes free refreshments, fire prevention activities and information, a junior firefighter obstacle course and more. Sparky the Fire Dog will also make an appearance to encourage fire safety, having a fire escape plan at home and testing smoke detectors.
National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 9-15, working to educate the public about simple actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.