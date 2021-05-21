GRANT COUNTY - A Grant County firefighter was honored Thursday with the Washington State Patrol Lifesaving Award for risking his life to save a trapped driver from a burning vehicle.
The state patrol held a surprise ceremony on Thursday for Grant County Fire District 6 firefighter Daniel Baergen, who was joined by family and fellow firefighters.
On Nov. 15, 2020, Eliseo Martinez was driving south on state Route 17 near Lake Lenore when he had a coughing fit and lost control of his car, which was also pulling a small boat. The car and trailer went off the road to the right and the vehicle rolled, striking several large boulders before coming to rest on its top, according to the state patrol.
Martinez’s vehicle then separated from the trailer and went off an about 150 foot cliff to the lakeshore.
Baergen, who was off-duty at the time, and his wife Dawn, were heading north on SR 17 when Baergen noticed what appeared to be smoke common from the embankment. The two slowed and noticed the vehicle with flames coming from the undercarriage.
“Mr. Baergen stopped his vehicle and told his wife to call 911,” state troopers stated. “Mr. Baergen rushed to the aid of Mr. Martinez without a second though of his own safety. As the fire continued to grown, Mr. Martinez screamed for help from inside the vehicle, state stated he couldn’t get out. All of the doors were jammed by damage and/or the position of the vehicle. Mr. Baergen located a large rock, told Martinez to cover himself and was able to break out his window. Mr. Martinez was only able to partially exit the vehicle and had to be physically pulled from the vehicle and assisted to a position of safety.”
Martinez’s vehicle became fully engulfed in flames as he was taken to safety by Baergen.
“After arriving on scene and seeing the location, damage to the vehicle, and difficult terrain, I am confident Mr. Baergen’s selfless actions were nothing short of heroic,” a trooper stated. “This is an example of a selfless act which saved the life of Mr. Eliseo Martinez…”