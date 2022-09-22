EPHRATA — Grant County government emails have been compromised and county officials are asking the public to not open any county email asking to open a proposal or a shared file.
Central Services Director Tom Gaines says the issue was discovered on Wednesday after county employees received an email from Skamania County trying to share a file. Several employees who received the email opened the file on what appeared to be a legitimate email and entered their username and password.
Gaines says Skamania County had recently dealt with the same scam email.
Once the employees entered their username and password, their emails were hacked, Gaines said.
Gaines added the county learned on Thursday other employees fell for the scam email.
“If you receive an email (from grantcountywa.gov) asking you to open a proposal or the sender is sharing a file, delete the email,” Gaines stated. “Do not open the email; do not input any username or password if requested.