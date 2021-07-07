MOSES LAKE - Tyson Foods is pulling nearly 8.5 million lbs. of ready-to-eat chicken products due to listeria concerns.
Grant County’s Health District put people on notice about the recall on Tuesday. The frozen, fully-cooked chicken products were produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021.
According to the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), two people fell ill from Tyson chicken products containing listeria. Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.
An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.
In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.
Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.