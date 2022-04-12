MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Health District is seeking applicants to fill a number of new community member board positions.
A bill approved in the 2020 legislative session requires public health districts to balance governing boards with non-elected officials. The current Grant County health board consists of city and county elected officials. Now, the board and county commissioners will select and appoint new non-elected officials to represent the community on the board.
The health district is accepting applications until 5 p.m. on April 29. The board will review the applications and interview candidates in May and make recommendations to the county commissioners. Health board appointments will be made before July 1.
More information and applications can be found online at https://granthealth.org/meet-our-board/