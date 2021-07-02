MOSES LAKE - The Grant County health officer has ended the masking mandate that has been in effect since May 2020.
The Grant County Health District will now follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent and state Department of health guidelines on masking.
“The decision follows a close monitoring of the recent COVID-19 trends, its spread, COVID hospitalizations and health systems capacity trends and coincides with the state’s economic reopening announced on June 30…,” health district officials stated. “The pandemic is not over, however the Grant County Health District encourages vaccinations as the most reliable method of suppressing and eventually controlling COVID-19 in our communities. Masking is still appropriate in many situations.”
The CDC guidelines state that fully-vaccinated residents can resume normal activities without wearing a mask or physical distancing. People who are not fully vaccinated should continue wearing a mask in public indoor settings, according to the CDC and state Department of Health.
“Even though the economic reopening represents a return to normal life for people who are vaccinated, masks will still be part of daily life for many,” stated state Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah. “Masks still need to be in your car, your pocket, your backpack — they’ll still be a part of your life as we start to transition into this new phase of recovery.”