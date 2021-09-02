MOSES LAKE - The health district has confirmed an additional four COVID-19 deaths in Grant County.
Grant County is now up to 150 virus deaths.
The four deaths confirmed Thursday include a Moses Lake man in his 40s, a Moses Lake woman in her 50s, a Moses Lake man in his 70s and a Moses Lake woman in her 90s, according to the health district.
Of the four deaths, one person was fully-vaccinated and three were unvaccinated.
“GCHD would like to remind everyone of the importance of all public health precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic,” health district officials stated. “Anyone can have COVID-19 and not know they are contagious. COVID-19 is easily spread to close contacts, friends, family and loved ones before a person knows they are unintentionally spreading the virus.”