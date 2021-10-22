EPHRATA - Grant County is offering residents one last chance this year to dispose of household hazardous waste for free on Saturday.
The free disposal event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Grant County Public Works complex at 124 Enterprise St. SE in Ephrata. The event is for waste generated by households only.
Hazardous products often have labels stating “warning, danger, caustic, flammable and poison,” according to county officials.
The items should be brought to the event in the original containers with the labels if possible.
Examples of items people can dispose of at the event include:
- Oil-based and latex paint
- Paint thinners
- Household batteries
- Solvents
- Brake fluid
- Spot removers
- Drain openers
- Insecticides
- Weed killers
- Swimming pool and hobby chemicals
Propane tanks, uncontaminated motor oil, and automotive batteries will not be accepted at the event. There are year-round collection sites available for propane tanks, used oil, fluorescent, mercury-containing lights, and automotive batteries in Grant County.
For more information contact Grant County Solid Waste at 509-754-6082.