EPHRATA - Grant County is offering residents two chances this month to dispose of household hazardous waste for free.
The first event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday Oct. 31 at the cul-de-sac on Road T.1 Southwest at the Port of Mattawa. The second event is also from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Grant County Road District 2 shop at 12171 Wheeler Rd. near Moses Lake.
Hazardous products often have labels stating “warning, danger, caustic, flammable and poison,” according to county officials.
The items should be brought to the event in the original containers with the labels if possible.
Examples of items people can dispose of at the event include:
- Oil-based and latex paint
- Paint thinners
- Household batteries
- Solvents
- Brake fluid
- Spot removers
- Drain openers
- Insecticides
- Weed killers
- Swimming pool and hobby chemicals
People can also bring up to 10 mercury-containing lights. Fluorescent light tubes, compact fluorescent lights and high intensity discharge lights are accepted.
Propane tanks, uncontaminated motor oil, empty containers, agriculture waste, commercial waste, explosives, ammunition, asbestos, radioactive material, cylinders, Poison A gases, refrigerant compressors, leaking containers, containers larger than five gallons and automotive batteries will not be accepted at the event.
For more information contact Grant County Solid Waste at 509-754-6082.