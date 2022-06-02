EPHRATA — An inmate from the Grant County Jail was mistakenly given another inmate’s car key fob after being released from jail on May 28. The released inmate reportedly stole the car and is now back in jail.
“This clearly was a serious administrative accident, and we are taking immediate action to review policies and practices and implement new actions to ensure that it does not happen again,” Sheriff Tom Jones said.
The sheriff’s office believes one inmate’s key fob was stored in the property box of another inmate, Eduardo Solares Rivera, who was being released from jail last week. When Solares Rivera left the jail, he used the key fob to unlock the door to the other inmate’s vehicle, which was parked near the courthouse.
Solares Rivera allegedly drove off in the vehicle and back in custody a short time later after being located by Ephrata police. Solares Rivera was booked into jail for theft of a motor vehicle, first-degree theft and possession of stolen property.
The sheriff’s office is reviewing the incident. As part of the inquiry, the sheriff’s office will consider whether staffing shortages at the jail may have played a role.