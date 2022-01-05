EPHRATA - Grant County is the latest to ban a local income tax, joining three other counties and 11 Washington cities.
County commissioners this week unanimously approved a resolution opposing a local income tax. The Moses Lake City Council has also passed a similar resolution.
“The Board of County Commissioners hereby declares that the imposition of a county income tax on the businesses and residents of unincorporated Grant County is prohibited,” the resolution states. “Such a tax would be in direct conflict with the high value the county places on promoting economic development through the attraction and expansion of financially healthy, family wage paying employers. Small businesses are the backbone of our local, regional, state and national economy and it is imperative that the county not put unnecessary hurdles in the way of their success.”
Local governments are passing the income tax ban after a 2019 state appeals court ruling that opened the door to a flat 1% local income tax. A bill has been filed for the 2022 legislation session that would authorize local governments to impose a graduated income tax.
“I believe it’s important for local government to clarify to those politicians, who seem to think increasing taxes is always a good thing, that our citizens our not on board,” Grant County Commissioner Danny Stone told the Washington Policy Center. “It appears many of those politicians are bent on imposing an income tax on Washington’s citizens even though we have said ‘no’ to 10 straight income tax proposals in Washington. We are happy to join with several other Washington cities and counties in saying that, even though a court of appeals suggested in 2019 that a local income tax in Washington may be possible, we are committed to not doing that to our county’s citizens.”