WASHINGTON, D.C. - Grant County Superior Court Judge David Estudillo was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday as a U.S. District Court judge in western Washington.
Estudillo was confirmed by a 54-41 vote in the Senate. He was nominated by President Joe Biden for the lifetime appointment as a U.S. District Court judge to serve from the Tacoma federal courthouse.
“Born and raised in the Yakima Valley of Washington state, Judge Estudillo is the son of immigrants and someone who worked hard to give back to his community — serving his community well as an immigration lawyer and Grant County Superior Court judge,” U.S. Sen Patty Murray said. “His work as an immigration attorney is important to be because it means when Judge Estudillo is in the Tacoma courthouse — and Washington state families look up at the judge’s bench, who maybe don’t speak English or just aren’t familiar with our court system, Judge Estudillo is someone who will make sure every person that walks into his courtroom feels heard and that every person who walks out believes equal justice under the law is real in America.”
Estudillo was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to the superior court judge position in 2015. He retained his position in the 2016 election and was re0elected in 2020. He currently serves as the presiding judge of the Grant County Superior Court and is the president of the Washington State Superior Court Judges’ Association.
Inslee must now appoint a replacement to fill Estudillo’s vacancy in Grant County.