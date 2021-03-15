EPHRATA - Grant County Sheriff’s Office K9 Zedd has received a donation of body armor thanks to Vested Interest in K9s.
The donated bullet and stab protective vest is sponsored by Jim Otto of Stratford, Conn. and is embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of Wendy, Pocket and Ruby.”
Vested Interest in K9s, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit started in 2009, provides protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country. The organization has provided more than 4,000 custom fitted protective vests through private and corporate donations, valuing about $6.9 million.
The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.
The organization has also provide vests to other Grant County, Moses Lake and Soap Lake K9s.