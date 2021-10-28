DUPONT - Washington State Troopers say a 61-year-old Desert Aire man is dead after crashing into a disabled semi in DuPont in Pierce County early Wednesday.
State Patrol says Derel Boggs was going south on I-5 in the left lane when he lost control of his vehicle and cut across all southbound lanes striking a disabled semi that was parked on the southbound shoulder.
Boggs’ vehicle was also hit by a compact SUV as he swerved across the lanes.
The driver of the SUV was not hurt. Boggs was killed in the crash.
Troopers have not yet determined whether intoxicants were a factor.
The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.