QUINCY - Grant County residents can dispose of tires for free on April 22 and 23 in Quincy.
Grant County Public Works is sponsoring the disposal event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days at the Grant County Road District shop, located at 4718 Road P NW.
The event is free to Grant County residents only. Participants must bring a recent utility bill or state-issued identification showing their current address.
Residents can bring a maximum of 12 passenger or light truck tires per load. Tires can be up to 35 inches in diameter and will be accepted with or without rims. No commercial or implement tires are accepted.
For more information, contact Public Works at 509-754-6082 ext. 3508.