EPHRATA - Grant County Prosecutor Garth Dano plans to resign from his position, effective at the end of the year.
Dano, in a letter to county commissioners on Sept. 27, wrote he is resigning for “personal reasons.”
“I have appreciated the opportunity to serve as the prosecuting attorney for you and the citizens of this county since 2015,” Dano wrote. “It has been my pleasure working with you, as well as the former commissioners. I believe we all have the same goal: to do the very best for the people of Grant County.”
Dano was first elected to the position in the 2014 election, defeating incumbent Angus Lee. Prior to serving as county prosecutor, Dano worked in civil law and as a defense attorney in the state and federal courts throughout eastern Washington.
In his letter to commissioners, Dano voiced his support for Kevin McCrae to replace him for the remainder of his term. McCrae is the county’s current civil deputy prosecutor. McCrae unsuccessfully ran for Grant County Superior Court judge in the 2020 general election.
Grant County commissioners have submitted names for Dano’s replacement to the Grant County Republican Party. Whoever is selected as a replacement will serve the remainder of Dano’s term which is set to end in 2022.