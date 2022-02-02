EPHRATA - Grant County has officially purchased a property near Ephrata to be the home of the future jail.
The county purchased the Sun Basin Raceway off SR 28. The county purchased three parcels, totaling about 87 acres, at a sale cost of $785,000. The jail will be built on parcel 1, which is where the raceway is currently situated.
The Ephrata raceway has been up for sale since 2017.
The county has previously sought to purchase property at the Port of Ephrata but port commissioners voted to not sell the land to the county.
With the purchase of the raceway finalized, the county will have to go through several steps before construction of the jail can begin, including getting the property added to the city’s urban growth area to get city services to the property.
Sheriff’s office staff, including Sheriff Tom Jones, met with an architect in January to discuss designs of the new jail. The architect also met with a superior court judge, court commissioner, court staff and the prosecutor to discuss any concerns about the jail and the remodel of the county Law and Justice building.
The architect is working on concept designs for the jail to be reviewed by the county.
Revenue from the county’s 0.3 percent Law and Justice sales tax, approved by voters in 2019, will go toward building the new jail facility, which was a top priority for the sheriff with the sales tax. The county is exploring using American Rescue Plan funds to pay for cleanup at the track and future water, electricity and sewer infrastructure.
The current jail facility was built in 1986 and has been running at about 200-percent capacity since 1997.