ROYAL CITY - Kent, Washington-based Torklift is about to turn Royal City into a manufacturing destination, according to company representatives.
Candice Kay of Torklift International says the company drastically expanded its Royal City operations into more buildings on Rd 13.6 SW near the golf course. The expansion gives Torklift the capability of manufacturing its products in the farming community.
Torklift makes after-market products for the RV and automotive industry. Products include: tie downs, turnbuckles, step systems, suspension products, and trailer hitch lines.
Torklift initially opened their facility in 2018 in Royal City as a logistics and fulfillment center. Torklift started with four employees and recently expanded to nine workers as the company preps to fully operate as a manufacturer in Royal City. Kay says there are dozens of positions open at Torklift’s Royal City facilities as the company installs machinery and other equipment. Kay expects the company to hire 150 employees total over the next two years.
“We are honored to be in Royal City,” said Torklift President Jack Kay. “The company that formerly operated the facility we now own was called El Dorado Stone which means to us “City of Gold.” What better place to call home than the City of Gold in Royal City.”
Torklift began as a single bay trailer hitch shop which since expanded into a Retail Product Development Center and store in Kent, WA, a manufacturing unit in Sumner WA and a manufacturing and fulfillment center in Royal City, WA.
Torklift has received several awards including Best Place to Work in Washington State, Exporter of the Year and has been honored by Washington state law makers for their annual Thanksgiving food drive.