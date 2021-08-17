MOSES LAKE - It’s a bad path to be on. 112 new cases of coronavirus in Grant County were reported on Tuesday, Aug. 17. This is the single largest one-day uptick in cases on record since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The explosive growth has pushed the case rate per 100,000 from 688 on Monday, to 770 as of Tuesday morning.
As of Aug. 17, health officials expect another eight coronavirus-related deaths pending a death certificate review.
The vast majority of coronavirus cases appear to be people ages 19 to 40 years old.