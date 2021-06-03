LACEY - Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones has been elected vice president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC).
Jones was elected to the position at the organizations’ meeting in May. He previously served as sheriff-at-large.
“Sheriff Jones has taken on leadership positions with both the Washington State Sheriffs Association and now will be serving on the executive team as a future president of WASPC,” said Steve Strachan, WASPC executive director. “Sheriff Jones is a recognized statewide leader in public safety.”
Jones will become president of WASPC for the 2023-24 term. WASPC president alternates between chiefs and sheriffs. Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott is the current president and Wenatchee police Chief Steve Crown will serve as president in 2022-23.
WASCP consists of executive and management personnel from law enforcement agencies statewide, with more than 900 members including 39 elected county sheriffs and 240 police chiefs. The organization consists of representatives from local, state, tribal and federal law enforcement.