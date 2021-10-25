EPHRATA - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has promoted Josh Sainsbury and Chuck Coats to chief deputy.
The two were sworn-in Monday morning. Sainsbury was promoted to chief deputy of Emergency Management while Coats was promoted to chief deputy of Corrections, according to the sheriff’s office.
The administrative changes come after the sudden and recent resignations of two chief deputies — Dustin Canfield and Darrik Gregg. Canfield served as a chief deputy since November 2018. Gregg was promoted to the position in December 2016.
Sheriff Tom Jones said Monday Canfield and Gregg resigned for “personal reasons.” Both resignation came within the past month.
Lt. Dean Hallatt, who was with the sheriff’s office for 27 years, also recently retired from his position.