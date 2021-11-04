EPHRATA - On Thursday, Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones confirmed two new hires that left their posts with Washington State Patrol due to the vaccine mandate.
Jones says a former Trooper who was assigned to the Tacoma region and another that was assigned to the Ritzville area were hired by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office after what’s referred to as ‘non-disciplinary termination,” by the state.
The former Tacoma-area Trooper has received a conditional agreement with the sheriff’s office and is currently undergoing a background check.