EPHRATA - A Grant County homeowner made quite the discovery when he crossed paths with a rare object that fell from the sky last week.
On Friday, Grant County sheriff’s officials confirmed that a portion of the Falcon 9 Rocket from the SpaceX program had fallen into an area in southwest Grant County last Thursday.
The object from above was a composite-wrapped pressure vessel from the rocket.
The rocket put on a show in the night sky as it re-entered the earth’s atmosphere over Washington state.
The Falcon 9 Rocket was launched by SpaceX program for the purpose of launching dozens of internet satellites into orbit.
Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones says his department will not be disclosing specifics because the property owner who found the vessel wants to be left alone.